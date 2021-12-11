Opinion: McGirt harming Oklahoma nationally

The Journal also noted the case of Richard Ray Roth, who while driving drunk in 2013 struck a 12-year-old boy, Billy Lord, who was riding a bicycle. Roth didn’t stop to tend to the boy as he lay dying, and instead drove home first before returning to the scene.

The child victim in that case was Cherokee. Roth was non-Indian. In state court, Roth was given 20 years, but that sentence has been overturned thanks to McGirt. Again, tribal officials can’t prosecute Roth and the crime cannot be retried in federal court.

At a hearing last year, Billy Lord’s mother noted the insanity of the situation: “My son was tribal, but he was also a citizen of the United States. He was a citizen of Oklahoma.”

Sadly, in the post-McGirt era, only one of those three affiliations matters when it comes to public safety.

The Journal noted, “Nearly two million people live in the parts of Oklahoma where justice now depends on both the perpetrator’s race and the victim’s race. If Ms. Sims had dissected an Irish-American body, she’d still be in prison. If Billy Lord had been a Hispanic boy, instead of a Cherokee, Mr. Roth’s conviction would stand.”

Unless McGirt is overturned, some Oklahoma victims of crime will see justice in our court system, while others will be told they have to settle for proclamations on the glories of tribal sovereignty on reservations everyone knows have not existed (in reality) for 100 years.

Jonathan Small serves as president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (www.ocpathink.org).