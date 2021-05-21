Opinion: Legislature passes FY’22 budget

Another piece of the budget that will be great news for districts like ours is a major investment into rural broadband expansion. This will happen through a $42 million tax incentive for providers. This will be so beneficial not only for families but will help students who depend on virtual classes and to improve access to telehealth.

The budget is going to provide tax relief to individuals and businesses. This will be achieved by cutting the individual income tax from 5% to 4.75% and the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 4%, making it the 8th lowest corporate income tax in the nation. Further tax relief will come through restoring the refundability of the Earned Income Tax Credit to help low- and moderate-income working families.

We’re focusing on improving economic development by investing an additional $35 million to recruit high-quality jobs to our state. A new film tax incentive is also being introduced to attract more TV and film productions to Oklahoma. It’s been found that for every dollar invested in this program, as much as $17 is created through additional jobs and expenditures made by the film crews and actors in our local communities.