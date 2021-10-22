Opinion: Labor shortages impact more than a night out

Workplace shortages are hitting almost every industry, from short staffing in restaurants and other service industries to even more critical need areas. This is partly due to the pandemic, with others deciding to downsize and not be dual-income households.

Recent studies conducted by the Oklahoma House of Representatives examined the shortage of teachers in that critical workplace. This is not new; I held a similar study almost a decade ago. Even then, the number of college students preparing to become educators would not match the need.

This latest review shows the problem has only increased, partly due to fears of health from COVID-19. Thank you to Reps. Rhonda Baker, Sherrie Conley, John Waldron, and those other lawmakers who reviewed the issue.

From his study, Waldron cited a Tulsa World analysis showing summertime teacher retirements were up nearly 38 percent year-over-year. The Teachers’ Retirement System reports retirements the previous two summers remained fairly level at 1,622 during the months of May through August in 2019 and 1,600 during 2020. During that same period this year, 2,205 Oklahoma teachers retired.