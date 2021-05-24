Opinion: “Jobs” over results?

Is it better to achieve results or generate more “jobs” without achieving one’s goals? Are private businesses more results-focused than government bureaucracies?

That there is debate in politics over these two questions, even in Oklahoma, highlights why so many citizens have a low opinion of government.

Obviously, outcomes are more important than method of delivery. Yet some insist otherwise. Opponents of school-choice programs and managed care in Medicaid both proclaim the Apocalypse is nigh should private companies and market forces be introduced into government processes.

Such predictions are based on a false understanding of government’s purpose.

In education, the goal of spending billions of taxpayer dollars is to educate children. If better results can be generated paying tax dollars to private schools to educate a child—and the results are consistently better, regardless of student demographics—then why not use a private provider?

Similarly, if private contractors can do a better job controlling Medicaid costs and improving patients’ health outcomes, why not use private companies?

The point of government spending is not to support government systems, but to benefit Oklahoma citizens.