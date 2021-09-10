Opinion: Interstate partnership will drive innovation, economy

HAMMRC further positions Cherokee Nation as an integral part of the region’s bright future. We can leverage the needs of Indian Country’s largest health system, our workforce development programs and an array of economic development efforts to create even more prosperity for our people.

The long-term goal is to make the region one of the top health care production sites in the world. That may sound highly ambitious for rural Oklahoma and Arkansas. However, the Cherokee Nation brings a lot to the table. We already have the four-year medical school and new outpatient center, along with future plans for a new hospital and multiple personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturing sites.

We saw early in the COVID-19 crisis that PPE was far too difficult to obtain. Struggles accessing PPE harmed not only Cherokee Nation, but our friends and neighbors as well. We vowed to do better for our people. This partnership increases our resources and reduces potential delivery time for vital health equipment going forward, which will make us even better prepared in case of another health care crisis.