Opinion: Inter-Tribal Council provides the platform for a united, stronger future in Oklahoma

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes (ITC) is an organization that unites the tribal governments of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations. Together these tribes represent about 815,000 Indian people throughout the United States. It is one of the oldest and largest tribal organizations in America.

For the past two years, I’ve had the privilege to serve as president of the ITC. I have worked in solidarity with the other executive board members: Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill and former Seminole Nation Principal Chief Greg Chilcoat. We have welcomed newly elected Seminole Chief Lewis Johnson to our ranks, and we are off to a wonderful start working with him.

Our mission as tribal government leaders is always to protect our sovereignty and advance issues critical to our people. While each tribe has a unique culture and history, the Five Tribes of the ITC share many concerns. We are all focused on how to best provide essential services like education, health care and housing for our people.