Opinion: In rural Oklahoma, high-speed internet access is critical... and hard to get

The installation date could not come soon enough as our household transitioned into central office and school. The kids began online schooling and the adults at home suddenly started having more and more video conferences. The first month of service was a testing time.

It also helped establish a baseline of our expectations on home internet service. I had logged all our devices to the home internet and even streamed a few movies and shows. Needless to say, the streaming service was not going to cut it and was quickly excluded from list of acceptable activities.

I am fortunate to be able to afford the incremental cost of metered internet and my child’s school is able to provide mobile hotspots and devices for its students. Between our home internet service and the kids’ mobile hotspot we have been able to make it work most of the time. Trouble brews when my child forgets to charge the hotspot and we are reaching the monthly caps or spring storms roll in and the cloud banks bring service to a halt.