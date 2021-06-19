Opinion: Improving health outcomes

While our nation and state learned some hard lessons during the pandemic, there were some good things that have come from it. The importance of telehealth was one of them. Expanding access to this virtual service was critical for Oklahomans last year and continues to be. We approved Senate Bill 674 to make sure our citizens have continued access to these important healthcare services by ensuring payment parity for doctors who use telemedicine for patient care beginning Jan. 1. It was brought to the Legislature’s attention that insurance companies have traditionally paid physicians less for telemedicine visits versus in-person visits, even when the services are the same. The governor was able to guarantee payment parity through his pandemic emergency orders, and people took full advantage of it. Telehealth visits grew more than 2,700% from nearly 12,000 in 2019 to nearly 334,000 in 2020. This important policy change will ensure that virtual health services continue and are further expanded, which will be especially beneficial for vulnerable populations in areas without access to healthcare. It will further help the disabled and our senior citizens who may have mobility issues or are unable to drive. It will be life changing for so many.