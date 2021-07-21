Opinion: Hospitals prices show need for transparency

Would you pay $18.93 for a gallon of gas when the real price is only $2.50? If you’ve had surgery at many Oklahoma hospitals, there’s a good chance you have experienced that level of price gouging.

Because hospitals exist in a market that lacks price transparency and competition, they are free to slap patients with wildly inflated bills. This fact has become obvious thanks to a new federal requirement imposed on hospitals as of Jan. 1, 2021, that requires them to post price information online, including estimates for 300 common procedures. Those estimates should include “gross charges, discounted cash prices, payer-specific negotiated charges, and deidentified minimum and maximum negotiated charges.”

It probably won’t surprise you to learn many hospitals are dragging their feet. My colleague at the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, Policy Research Fellow Kaitlyn Jasper, reviewed Oklahoma hospitals’ websites and found fewer than half of 107 public hospitals were fully compliant.

But the information that is posted starkly illustrates how hospitals use a lack of transparency to price-gouge patients. To cite one example, the posted price for gallbladder removal ranges from $1,365 to $38,629.