Opinion: Grand Jury’s Epic Schools Report - Abuse of Justice System

What would a grand jury know about charter school funding and administration policy? Earlier this month, a multi-county grand jury investigating Epic Charter Schools issued an Interim Report, offering its “expert” opinion on how the legislature should reform charter school laws. A secret body convened to investigate criminal charges, armed with subpoena power, is offering the legislature a position paper on school funding and management, prior to completing their investigation.
The contents of the report are flawed, but this is less important than how inappropriate it is for a grand jury to opine on a matter of public policy. Was someone on the grand jury an expert on school funding? We don’t know. Grand jury proceedings are secret. If no juror was an expert, how did they produce a position paper on the subject? Was the report authored by the jurors, or the special prosecutor? We don’t know any of that. Grand jury proceedings are secret.
Grand juries determine whether there is enough evidence to charge someone with a crime. We don’t want criminals to know details of an investigation. We don’t want jurors to be influenced through intimidation or social pressure. The accused will get their day in open court, but until the indictment is issued, secrecy is warranted.
On the other hand, public policy is about public welfare and public opinion. Proceedings should be open and transparent. Committees meet in open session. The House and Senate meet in open session. Legislation is passed on the record.
When 1889 Institute recommends policy, we put our names on it. Our pictures, email addresses, experience, and expertise are all publicly available on our website. Policymaking is and ought to be an open process.
An obscure statute authorizes grand juries to publish “formal written reports” about “any public office or public institution investigated by them.” Surely the law was intended to illuminate objective flaws in the structure of a public institution, not to empower a grand jury to issue subjective public policy positions. It was probably not intended to turn ordinary and randomly selected citizens, with no special education or insight, into a secret think tank armed with subpoena power and bolstered by the stature of a grand jury. Yet the report reads like a position piece. It gives background, identifies particular subjective issues, and suggests legislative solutions.
The Interim Report probably did not violate the laws regarding the secrecy of grand jury proceedings but it was wildly inappropriate to use the grand jury’s stature and authority to issue a policy opinion. The legislature ought to revisit this little-known statute to ensure the powers that be cannot abuse the justice system to further their own political ends in the future.