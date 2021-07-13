Opinion: Grand Jury’s Epic Schools Report - Abuse of Justice System

What would a grand jury know about charter school funding and administration policy? Earlier this month, a multi-county grand jury investigating Epic Charter Schools issued an Interim Report, offering its “expert” opinion on how the legislature should reform charter school laws. A secret body convened to investigate criminal charges, armed with subpoena power, is offering the legislature a position paper on school funding and management, prior to completing their investigation.

The contents of the report are flawed, but this is less important than how inappropriate it is for a grand jury to opine on a matter of public policy. Was someone on the grand jury an expert on school funding? We don’t know. Grand jury proceedings are secret. If no juror was an expert, how did they produce a position paper on the subject? Was the report authored by the jurors, or the special prosecutor? We don’t know any of that. Grand jury proceedings are secret.

Grand juries determine whether there is enough evidence to charge someone with a crime. We don’t want criminals to know details of an investigation. We don’t want jurors to be influenced through intimidation or social pressure. The accused will get their day in open court, but until the indictment is issued, secrecy is warranted.