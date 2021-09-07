Opinion: Expungement reform can promote safety and personal responsibility

Data and a growing number of officials are finding that allowing certain people to expunge their criminal records results in less crime and greater personal responsibility.

Many individuals have been convicted of lower-tier crimes, including drug offenses. While those individuals are now incentivized to stay straight upon their release, that process is hindered by the fact that their criminal record remains public. Good luck getting even entry-level jobs with a criminal record.

When someone who has been a criminal in the past is unable to find gainful employment, they become more likely to again resort to criminal activity. Thus, allowing some individuals to have their records expunged can actually reduce crime because more of those individuals become productive members of society.

Research shows that those with prior convictions are up to 50 percent less likely to receive a callback on a job application, but within a year of having their record expunged (sealed) they are 11 percent more likely to be employed and earn 22 percent more.