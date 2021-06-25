Opinion: “Duct tape” economic development

Business incentives are to state economic growth what baling wire and duct tape are to home repair. Both are less-than-ideal attempts to provide a temporary solution to longer-term problems.

This problem came to the forefront again when state officials announced that Canoo, an electric-vehicle company, will build a manufacturing plant in Pryor—and the company’s CEO told Reuters that $300 million in government incentives played a major role in the decision.

When government offers incentives, a ratchet effect often occurs between competing sites vying for a business. In this instance, legal confidentiality about details of incentive packages can actually help mitigate even higher costs to taxpayers.

While some want to focus on the details of Oklahoma’s incentive package, a far better question to ask is this: Why does Oklahoma have to offer large incentives to lure companies? One reason is the fact that Oklahoma has an income tax—better known as “the penalty on work.” If Oklahoma got rid of its income tax, the state would be far more attractive to many businesses and investors—regardless of incentives.

National data bolster that argument.