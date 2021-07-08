Opinion: Donald Rumsfeld's Contradictions

Two-time Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld famously articulated a three-tiered framework of human knowledge. First, there are "known knowns," he explained. These are the things "we know we know." Second, there are "known unknowns," the things we know that “we do not know." And, third, there are "unknown unknowns," the things "we don't know we don't know."

He was right. This is an insightful framework for categorizing human knowledge – which is often imperfect and incomplete.

Yet Rumsfeld's most famous endeavor – the Iraq War – was a profound violation of the principle that people should recognize the limits of their own knowledge. While advocating for war against Iraq, Rumsfeld was far too confident that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. He thought it was a known known – a certainty – when it was really a known unknown: While we knew that Saddam Hussein had sought weapons of mass destruction, we didn't know, at the time of the invasion, whether or not he actually had them.

We now know he didn't.

Compounding this error in judgment, Rumsfeld was far too confident in thinking that the war in Iraq would be successful. He was convinced that after defeating Saddam's army the United States could turn Iraq into a stable democracy.

We now know we couldn't.