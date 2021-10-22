Opinion: Creating more avenues to lifelong careers for Cherokees

When I was writing my first State of the Nation address in the summer of 2019, my father called me and reminded me that, for many of our people, the path to a good career is learning a trade or other skills. He reminded me that my grandfather learned his trade at the apprentice program at the Ironworkers Local 584 Union Hall and that as a young man, long before he earned a college degree, he did the same. My father named many Cherokees in our community who worked in health care, construction, technical fields and the service industry who got their start at the local career tech center instead of college. He told me that if it were not for the impact that career training and the trades had on my family, I may not have even been in a position to be Chief. My father told me that, as Chief, I had a chance to help Cherokees who were willing to work hard, learn a skill, earn a good living. I promised him that I would.