Opinion: Cherokee Nation opening doors to film and television

The film lab will create a new, state-of-the-art, hands-on learning experience at OSU-Tulsa, help expand its noncredit offerings into a for-credit film program and, most importantly, provide Native and non-Native students with unique and artistic career opportunities right here in Oklahoma. In partnership with the university, we are helping fund necessary film equipment, including cameras, lenses, sound gear, lighting and other film essentials, as well as post-production necessities such as computers and software.

This is another great example of a tribal nation collaborating with a state government entity to achieve a win-win for all Oklahomans. Like with the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation, this type of educational and workforce development partnership can accomplish a huge amount in a short time.

As the state’s film and television industry has grown at a record-breaking pace, we’ve experienced many firsts brought to us by tribal citizens and other independent and local filmmakers. We’ve seen famous actors, directors and worldwide studios make our hometowns the sets of major motion pictures and television series. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce estimates that the film and music industries have already created more than $160 million impact statewide. In the past six years, more than 125 cities and more than 50 counties in Oklahoma have hosted film locations.