Opinion: Celebrating the One Year Anniversary of McGirt

Leadership also means dealing honestly with the public based on the facts. That is what guides my administration and what distinguishes it from the “sky is falling” tactics of Governor Stitt and other anti-sovereignty politicians. The fact is McGirt challenges Cherokee Nation to harness enormous resources in a matter of months what it took Oklahoma more than a century to do: Build a comprehensive criminal justice system for all. The fact is, the rising costs of criminal justice means that in the future Cherokee leaders may need to make difficult budget decisions in order to meet all of our obligations and priorities from a finite pool of resources. The fact is that federal law creates gaps in the justice system that must be addressed, including exclusively jurisdiction by the federal government over substantially all crimes where the offender is non-Indian and strict federal limits on sentencing criminals in tribal courts. The fact is with dozens of law enforcement agencies- state, county, federal and tribal- operating in a way that overlaps every minute of every day, a high degree of cooperation is needed. The fact is, it is presently illegal for the state and the tribes to reach cooperative agreements on McGirt unless Congress reforms restrictive federal laws, as has been proposed by Congressman Tom Cole. Dealing in these truths, rather than relying on political scare tactics, is the best path to seize the great opportunities presented by McGirt.