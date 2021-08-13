Opinion: Celebrating legislative victories

Last week, we had the special opportunity to celebrate our legislative victories with the organizations, businesses, agencies, families and other advocates who requested legislation or helped us get bills to the governor’s desk. We truly couldn’t do our jobs without these dedicated, hardworking advocates. Every year, the governor signs hundreds of bills into law but, unfortunately, it’s typically while we’re in committee meetings or on the floor debating other bills, so we can’t attend the signings, nor can the advocates. For this reason, it’s tradition for the governor to hold ceremonial signings during the summer to allow everyone to celebrate their hard work by getting together for a photo with the governor.