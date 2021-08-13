Opinion: Celebrating legislative victories

Last week, we had the special opportunity to celebrate our legislative victories with the organizations, businesses, agencies, families and other advocates who requested legislation or helped us get bills to the governor’s desk. We truly couldn’t do our jobs without these dedicated, hardworking advocates. Every year, the governor signs hundreds of bills into law but, unfortunately, it’s typically while we’re in committee meetings or on the floor debating other bills, so we can’t attend the signings, nor can the advocates. For this reason, it’s tradition for the governor to hold ceremonial signings during the summer to allow everyone to celebrate their hard work by getting together for a photo with the governor.
I had several ceremonial signings this past week. On Tuesday, I was joined by broadcasters Will Payne and Bill Countryman along with Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters COO Nancy Struby for the signing of SB 302. Originally signed in April, this levels the playing field by ensuring equal access to game coverage for all schools. The new law went into effect July 1 and grants visiting teams in all regular high school athletic competitions the same rights to video stream as the home team beginning with this school year. To utilize these rights, the visiting team must have either a valid agreement between a media organization and the school’s board of education or a curricular program for students that provides streaming for home games.
Another bill we celebrated was SB 315, allowing distiller licensees to sell their products directly to their customers at fairs, trade shows, festivals, and other events as well as in any of their other business locations. Until the bill became law upon its signing on April 21, Oklahoma was the only state that wasn’t allowing this. This is a huge victory for this industry and distillers to further grow their businesses.
I joined Rep. Jim Grego for the signing of HB 1684 modifying the duties of law enforcement when dealing with certain gambling offenses. This law, which will go into effect Nov. 1, will require law enforcement to see if an arrest is warranted for violation of these crimes by filing a report with the district attorney.
I was pleased to join several members of the Governor’s Minority Business Council for the signing of HB 2365, creating the Oklahoma Supplier Diversity Initiative. The program, which starts Nov. 1, will allow certain businesses and registered vendors to be automatically notified of opportunities to do business with the state. State agencies will be able to obtain three bids from qualifying businesses for select purchases of up to $500,000. A qualifying business must have less than 500 employees, annual revenue of less than $25 million, and certified as one of several business categories, including Oklahoma Department of Transportation Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, Woman-Owned Small Business, Minority-Business Enterprise, Small Disadvantaged Business, Service-disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, HUBZone Small Business Concern, 8(a) Business Development Program, Native American-owned Business, or Veteran-owned Business.
HB 2726 was another great victory for small businesses. As of July 1, this new law allows small businesses to offer bottle service to customers. I was proud to work with Rep. Ajay Pittman and Rep. Dean Davis in getting this important business reform signed into law. We had tremendous help from the hospitality industry, and many of these advocates attended the signing to celebrate their hard work.
On Wednesday, I joined Rep. Tammy West, AARP’s Chad Mullen and other advocates in celebrating the passage of HB 1877 to stop the overprescribing of antipsychotic drugs to seniors in long-term care facilities. This will ensure that a resident’s family is told when their loved one is prescribed these types of drugs and know of any adverse reactions, so they can make informed decisions about their care moving forward. I’m grateful for the tremendous support of AARP Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Assisted Living Association (OKALA), the Alzheimer’s Association of Oklahoma, Leading Age Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Aging Partnership, the Oklahoma Silver Haired Legislature, and the State Long-term Care Ombudsman.
You can contact me by calling (405) 521-5581 or emailing Bill.Coleman@oksenate.gov.