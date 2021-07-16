Opinion: Cabinet secretary visit highlights a milestone accomplishment for Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma

All over Oklahoma, tribal, rural and urban health care providers and their patients are seeing similar benefits. Expanding Medicaid has closed some big gaps in access to care that had been holding our state back for far too long. I am grateful for the dedication of advocates who worked for years to achieve this expansion, as well as for the wisdom of Oklahoma voters who saw that refusing billions in federal funds for health coverage was doing our state economy and people a great disservice.

During the visit, Secretary Becerra and CMS Administrator Brooks-LaSure also toured our health centers and met one-on-one with Cherokee families and health care providers to talk about the importance of the federal government upholding its trust responsibilities to Indian Country. We discussed Cherokee Nation’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, plans to build drug treatment facilities and physical wellness centers throughout the reservation, and our tribe’s historic partnership with Oklahoma State University to establish the first tribally affiliated college of medicine.

Tribal nations are sovereign governments that should always be included in policy discussions about issues that affect us. It is encouraging to see the Biden-Harris administration make this collaboration a priority. When we work together in good faith, there are no limits on what we can do for our people.

As Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, I am proud to see our nation’s health care accomplishments recognized at the highest levels of the U.S. government. Cherokee Nation has proven the benefits of investing in health care during the good times to be ready when a pandemic or recession strikes. We must continue to make it a priority for health care to be universally accessible for our citizens. This foundation of good health and financial protection against health emergencies empowers Cherokees to grow economically and pursue our dreams.