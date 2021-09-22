Opinion: Business interim studies

The first looked at what is preventing Oklahomans from returning to the workforce. This has been a question on so many minds as everywhere we look there are “Help Wanted” signs, especially in the hospitality and restaurant industries. Where did all the workers go? We heard from the Oklahoma Policy Institute, the Oklahoma Child Care Resource and Referral Agency, the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, and the Oklahoma City Black Chamber of Commerce. Problems discussed included lack of child care or affordable child care, low wages and COVID anxiety in the workforce. More than half of Oklahomans live in a child care desert, meaning there are no child care facilities in close proximity to families. Some examples included: Cimarron County has no centers; Beaver County has only three and Texas County has 20. Besides dealing with COVID quarantines and closures, child care centers also struggle to find employees due to low pay and rigorous testing and licensing requirements. Finding nontraditional child care that’s open early in the morning and late in the evenings is another problem for working parents. Small businesses are also struggling to compete with large corporations that are offering $15-$18 an hour starting pay, health benefits and telework options, drastically shrinking their pool of applicants. The work force is changing, and local and state officials are going to have to make some policy changes as well to better support small businesses and working families alike.