Opinion: Bringing back summer opportunities for Cherokee youth

After more than a year of battling COVID, life is finally getting closer to normal across the Cherokee Nation reservation. Cherokee parents and young people may be especially excited that the tribe’s programs for youth and young adults are picking up again after going on hiatus last summer.

Suspending these activities was a difficult but necessary decision to protect our kids, employees and loved ones, but now the success of our anti-COVID efforts means we can move forward again.

We look forward to providing our talented young leaders with a wide range of personal growth opportunities to help Cherokee youth and young adults gain back some of what they lost over the past 15 months.

Among the programs that are again active is the groundbreaking Remember the Removal bike ride. Our team of young riders departed together in late May and are returning home via the northern route of the Trail of Tears later this month. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our Cherokee riders – four young adults and two mentors – to learn firsthand about that dark chapter in our history and honor the legacy of their Cherokee ancestors who endured it. When they return home, I know they will have been forever changed by the experience. They will bring a deeper understanding of Cherokee history and their own strength and perseverance.