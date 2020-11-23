Opinion: As COVID-19 winter approaches, Oklahoma must act

During the summer, we were warned by public health officials about the dangers winter would bring. With infections and hospitalizations rising, and a vaccine not likely being widely available until next year, Oklahoma must act quickly with the resources we have available now. Wearing a mask and limiting crowd capacity will be a temporary inconvenience for many of us but could have lifesaving results for our neighbors. While many who become infected with the coronavirus will survive, we must have compassion for Oklahoma’s elderly and infirm. Over time, with a vaccine, COVID-19 will become a manageable risk and we will once again be able to celebrate all of life’s milestones and occasions with our families and friends.