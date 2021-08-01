OPINION: American Jobs Plan will boost Cherokee Nation

When the federal government invests in Indian Country, it is not only tribal citizens who benefit. Oklahomans of all backgrounds – oftentimes, unknowingly – drive on the roads we pave, drink water from a line we have built, or secure a well-paying job we attracted through our economic development efforts. The American Jobs Plan will enable us to do even more as resources flow into Indian Country. It will bring significant resources to Oklahoma and the region.

As I watch our citizens move from struggling to make ends meet to supporting their families and contributing to their communities, I know that we have made the right decision to invest in their success. I also know that Cherokee Nation needs every resource we can access to keep our momentum. We are leading the way not only in Indian Country, but across the nation. The American Jobs Plan will bring these vital resources to our reservation, and I am committed to working with Congress and the White House to ensure this once-in-a-generation legislation becomes law.