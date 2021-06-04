Opinion: American Incompetence

Second, we must pass effective, bipartisan legislation on infrastructure. Soon. America needs a strong foundation to compete on the fiercely competitive global stage. In addition to rebuilding our roads, bridges and airports—a long-neglected national embarrassment—we must make the internet readily available to everyone. We cannot prosper in a digital world with millions of citizens offline. And we must make the internet safe. We cannot withstand the bad intentions of cyber criminals—many of whom are rival nation states—if we do not dramatically bolster our cyber defenses.

If current trends continue, the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack will be the first chapter in an escalating story of cyber criminals attacking America’s critical infrastructure.

Finally, we must reduce Donald Trump's influence. This is easier said than done, but it could not be more essential. In an era of hysterical overstatements it is an understatement to say that Trump is at war—expressly and unapologetically—with America's basic premise of consensual government. The peaceful transfer of power is, indeed, the touchstone of democracy. An election is meaningless if a corresponding restructuring of government does not follow. Trump's maniacal lying about the 2020 presidential election jeopardizes the public's trust in our election system, a prerequisite to its survival.