Opinion: America First, Last and Only

Perhaps this interconnected fate will diminish one of the worst aspects of our national character: a chilling indifference to the rest of the world. Americans tend to focus on ourselves, on our families, on our communities, on those in our own political, socioeconomic or religious tribes. Our problems tend to be local problems. We fixate on up-close concerns.

Indeed, a more accurate slogan than America First would be America First, Last and Only. We are selfish when it comes to international aid; our contribution is less than one percent of the federal budget. Our politics are dominated by domestic concerns; we are currently haggling over how many trillions to spend on ourselves. And millions of Americans want to build ever-larger barriers at the southern border; many even want to rescind DACA and ship talented American-born kids out of the country.

Part of why Americans have been so self-absorbed is because we could always get away with it. But not now. Not with a still-rampaging virus that respects no national boundary.