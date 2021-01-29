Ongoing legislative work

This coming week, we will kick off session. Each legislative body will convene in their respective chambers before meeting in a joint session in the House to welcome Gov. Stitt who will present his 2021 executive budget. As I mentioned before, his budget proposal will be based on the $8.5 billion initial revenue certification released last month by the State Equalization Board. The legislature will get the actual revenue amount we’ll have to craft the state budget later next month. The governor’s proposal are simply his ideas. The Legislature is constitutionally responsible for creating and passing the state budget.

Agency budget hearings are ongoing. The Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and Transportation wrapped up our budget hearings on Wednesday. As we’re facing an uncertain budget year, I’m pleased by the requests and believe them all to be reasonable. I’m also impressed by these agencies’ dedication and work this past year throughout the pandemic. Government is a never-ending process that must continue working to provide the many public services that Oklahomans depend on each and every day.