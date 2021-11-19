nvesting in Our Cherokee Workforce

The Cherokee people deserve the best and brightest public servants in all positions. We have that now, but we will lose it if we do not take care of our employees and plan for the future. I firmly believe that the steps we take today will ensure that the next generation of talented Cherokees living here and around the country will flock to government service with the Cherokee Nation. Jobs and skills that we have yet to even imagine are theirs to master and to harness for the good of the Cherokee people. The greatest aspirations we have for our great Nation are very much in the hands of Cherokee Nation employees today and in the future.