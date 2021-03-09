No excuse for lack of health care transparency

Put simply, if a provider and consumer don’t reach agreement on price in advance, then the provider can’t collect on a bill generated behind a veil of secrecy. And Oklahomans would not face bankruptcy because of a “surprise” medical bill.

This idea upsets those who profit from the lack of price transparency in health care. To which I say: Who cares? None of us get to set prices after the fact, and it’s already been proven that price transparency does not harm medical providers. The Surgery Center of Oklahoma has long posted the full price of numerous procedures on its website, and it’s still going strong. Other providers can easily do the same.

During the recent committee hearing on SB 548, Daniels noted the rise in hospital prices has outpaced economy-wide inflation for decades. In other major sectors technological advances have lowered prices—just look at the cost of large-screen TVs. But in health care, prices only go one way—up. This is not due to market forces, but the lack of price transparency.

In committee, Sen. Joe Newhouse noted that when you use a mortgage to buy a home, you are provided a good-faith estimate of cost in advance. “Why can’t we do the same thing for health care?” he asked.

We can. And with SB 548, that day may be coming sooner than later.

Jonathan Small serves as president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (www.ocpathink.org).