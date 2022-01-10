New Year’s resolutions for policymakers

Income Tax: We need to get rid of the penalty on work in Oklahoma and replace it with a revenue-neutral tax that doesn’t punish people who get a job. We need a no-income tax state to keep jobs and people in Oklahoma.

Lawmakers reduced the state income tax this year, which is a move in the right direction. But we need to keep going.

Recent Census data showed only 15 states grew more, as a share of total population, than Oklahoma did between July 2020 and July 2021. That growth was due to people moving to Oklahoma from other states. Quite often, families chose Oklahoma to escape “blue” states that imposed draconian-and-extended COVID lockdowns in addition to over-taxing and over-regulating. That shows conservative policies fuel Oklahoma growth.

But the biggest winners nationally included Florida and Texas. Notably, neither state imposes an income tax and both have long been economic powerhouses. It’s not enough to not be California. Oklahoma needs to the first choice for those looking to invest and create jobs.