New World, New Ways of Getting Things Done

We're in a whole new world now, and unfortunately it looks like it's not returning to normal anytime soon. So many things have changed, and we need to make some adjustments to how we take care of ourselves.

Timing: Whatever you need to do, do it earlier than you think you should. If you're going to apply for Social Security, don't wait until the last minute. Staffing might be lower than normal, with fewer workers to take up the slack. If you need an appointment, such as for an oil change for your car, do it sooner than you normally would, for the same reason. If you've been ordering groceries for pickup or delivery, you might notice a renewed slowdown in available time slots as stores, in many cases, have fewer clerks.

Taking care of business: Even if you eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, don't assume you can get one just by walking in. Make an appointment. Ask about parking and physical distancing. Although the shot is free to all Americans, bring your insurance card to help the provider pay for administering the vaccine.