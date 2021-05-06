New laws By Sen. Bill Coleman

More than 400 bills have already been signed into law, and this week I’d like to tell you about some of the more interesting ones.

Voting is one of our greatest rights as Americans but having a good understanding of what you’re voting on can be tricky sometimes. This is especially true with state questions that often have confusing language coupled with conflicting commercials on why citizens should vote for or against a measure. This can be especially frustrating when voters learn after the fact that a measure has substantial costs associated with it that will fall back on them.

To improve fiscal transparency, legislation was signed requiring all future state question ballot titles to include any costs that could result from their approval. Possible funding sources must be included as well as like federal or state revenue. If state funding might be required, would it come from a new tax, increasing an existing tax, or cutting existing state programs? Too often people are unaware of the tremendous costs associated with the outcomes of state questions and don’t realize they’ll have to pay for it one way or another. This will ensure they have this financial information upfront as they decide how to vote.