Native American Voting Rights Act needed to protect our sacred right to vote

This bipartisan legislation gives tribes a say in where and how many polling places are located on tribal lands, as well as requiring tribal consent before a state or precinct reduces our access to voting. It would ensure that tribal ID cards are allowed as identification for voting, which is already the case in Oklahoma. Additionally, it establishes a Native American voting task force to address the unique issues faced by voters on tribal lands.

For far too long, these decisions have been made by people who do not understand the history and challenges faced by tribal communities. At its core, NAVRA strengthens tribal sovereignty and self-determination over how to ensure everyone on tribal lands has access to the sacred right to vote.

As Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, I am urging Congress to swiftly pass this legislation. Our government relations team, led by Cherokee Nation Delegate to Congress Kim Teehee, is working with members of Congress to get this legislation passed and ensure that Native voices are heard in every election.

At Cherokee Nation, we work diligently to ensure that Cherokee citizens are registered to vote in elections at all levels and provide education about the candidates and issues. The Cherokee Vote program has registered nearly 14,000 voters since 2013.