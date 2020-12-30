My focus is on hope for 2021

This year as I looked back at the year that was 2020 for our little area of the world, I was struck by two things.

The first was that despite all of the horrible things that happened in 2020, there were always beacons of light. 2020 was a frustrating and demoralizing year to be part of the media. There were times I wished my kids were at school because I really just needed a good scream and cry. Never in my life as a journalist have I been scared to be seen out in public. Never before have I looked at the number of pages to fill in the newspaper and wondered if there would be any good news.

We were all asked to do and be things in 2020 that we didn’t want to do. But that is life. Life is always changing and throwing us loops.

I personally don’t view the new year as a time to overhaul my life. There are specific things I do look at overhauling. I look at my organizational system. I look at the time I spent on things I want to do versus things that I need to do. I look at more ways to expand my knowledge and education.

I look at the things I want to more forward in my life. Then I take action and make those things actionable. This is a tip from all of the top productivity and life gurus.