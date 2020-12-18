Merry Christmas & Happy New Year

We recently received our committee assignments for the two sessions of the 58th Legislature. I’ll be serving as the Vice Chair of the Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee and will also sit on the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and Transportation and the Public Safety, Rules and Transportation Committees. I’m excited about these new assignments and appreciate Pro Tem Treat’s confidence in me to help lead the Business Committee.

As we continue dealing with the pandemic, it’s imperative that we do all we can to continue growing our state’s economy and attracting new businesses and industries to our communities while also supporting our hardworking business community. I have been so impressed with the Oklahoma Department of Tourism that has done a tremendous job of promoting the many scenic jewels in our state. If you haven’t before, I highly encourage you to check out their website at www.travelok.com/ where you can find cozy cabins to enjoy Oklahoma’s great outdoors, 50 special places to celebrate the winter season, the Route 66 passport, unique holiday shopping locations and the best fishing trails and other great tourism sites. Tourism is one of our top industries, so it’s important that we’re always working to promote every attraction our state has to offer as well as creating new ones. This not only attracts travelers, but helps families and businesses looking to relocate or expand.