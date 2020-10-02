Medicaid expansion passed; now we must pay for it

The June passage of Medicaid expansion means up to 628,000 able-bodied Oklahomans could be added to the medical-welfare program. And that creates a new challenge for state policymakers: How can they pay for expansion, particularly at a time of economic challenge?

One of the best solutions is for voters to approve a pending state question that could cover roughly $50 million in expansion costs by redirecting a portion of the state’s tobacco-settlement funding to Medicaid. But that will cover only a portion of expansion costs.

That’s because the true state cost of expansion is likely much higher than the laughable $164 million annual estimate supporters touted. At typical Medicaid costs, the true expense could run up to $374 million per year if all eligible citizens enroll.

Proof that Medicaid-expansion proponents lowballed their cost estimates came within weeks of the ballot measure’s passage. By August, a top legislative budget leader announced cost estimates had already surged from $164 million to $246 million—so $50 million is only a down payment.

Work is already underway, quietly and behind the scenes, to determine how to cover the remainder of Medicaid expansion costs. No doubt, we can expect some groups will soon declare that new taxes are now necessary.