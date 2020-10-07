Letter to the Editor: We must do more to address racial health disparities

One in five Americans are currently covered by Medicaid. This population includes those who are unable to afford quality health care for themselves or their household, and also assists those with disabilities, pregnant women and the elderly. More than 43% of Medicaid enrollees are children.

In June, Oklahomans voted to expand the Medicaid population and we are currently working to establish our new managed care program focused on improving the health of those we serve. I am hopeful changes like this will be part of the solution to bettering the lives of Oklahomans. Access to quality health and mental health services are vital components of making that happen, and listening to and validating those who for too long have been left behind is also a critical part to the success of that mission. I and so many people I am blessed to work alongside are dedicated to our calling to serve Oklahomans and ensure Oklahoma is one of the top places to live.