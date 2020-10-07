Letter to the Editor: We must do more to address racial health disparities

Working to improve health and mental health services has always been challenging, and perhaps more so right now more than at any other time in recent history.
The health care system, along with the rest of the world, has been shaken by COVID-19. This year has brought about unprecedented tragedies in the forms of death and sickness, inability to see and hold loved ones, loss of income and more. As a result of these strenuous times, many have experienced heightened battles with depression and anxiety, and are struggling to know how to manage them.
While we have all been coping with the effects of COVID-19, our society has simultaneously been experiencing an awakening to the realities of racial injustice. The issue of racial inequality is not a new one; many live that reality every day.
There is much work to be done and countless problems that must be fixed, but the first step to addressing any of these issues is to acknowledge they exist. As a white male, I have been ignorant for too long about the privilege I have been afforded due to the color of my skin and my gender.
As I continue to immerse myself in Oklahoma health and mental health issues, and as I look at statistics and talk with providers, patients and lawmakers, I know racial inequality is prominent in health care.
In 2013, the CDC released a report that highlighted health disparities related to sex, race and ethnicity, income, education, disability status and other social characteristics. This report found racial disparities related to infant mortality rates, preventable hospitalizations, HIV infections and treatments, and more. These statistics are just some examples of racial disparities in health care in America. Cancer has touched all of us in some way, but more Black men die from cancer than any other ethnic group and Black women under 35 have a 42% higher mortality rate from breast cancer than white women.
In June of this year, the Department of Health and Human Services released a fact sheet of initiatives they are implementing to address racial inequity related to COVID-19 and the impact it has had on Black Americans and other minorities. We must make more efforts like this in every organization to meet the needs of our fellow citizens and provide them the help they need. We are diligently working to increase positive health outcomes for Oklahomans with a specific emphasis on understanding how race, ethnicity, gender, income level or other social determinants impacts a person’s health trajectory. This is an urgent mission for OHCA staff, our fellow state agency partners and so many others working in the fields of health and mental health.
One in five Americans are currently covered by Medicaid. This population includes those who are unable to afford quality health care for themselves or their household, and also assists those with disabilities, pregnant women and the elderly. More than 43% of Medicaid enrollees are children.
In June, Oklahomans voted to expand the Medicaid population and we are currently working to establish our new managed care program focused on improving the health of those we serve. I am hopeful changes like this will be part of the solution to bettering the lives of Oklahomans. Access to quality health and mental health services are vital components of making that happen, and listening to and validating those who for too long have been left behind is also a critical part to the success of that mission. I and so many people I am blessed to work alongside are dedicated to our calling to serve Oklahomans and ensure Oklahoma is one of the top places to live.
Kevin Corbett is the CEO of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the state's Medicaid agency. In June, Gov. J. Kevin Stitt appointed Corbett to server as Secretary of Health and Mental Health.
