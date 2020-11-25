Letter to the Editor: Voting no on mask mandate was not the right thing

Gov. Stitt just ordered a mandate that all 33,000 state employees wear masks. So what’s the deal? Are state employees more important than the public? I’m all for the mandate but why not for everyone?

Several knowledgeable people spoke at the special city council meeting in favor of passing the mask mandate. Tulsa County health director Dr. Dart also attended the meeting via Skype pleading for the passing of the resolution too. On Friday all of the council members were in favor of the mandate. By Monday only three voted yes.

One vote, ONE VOTE, could have made this happen.

But I want to see ALL the council on board with a mask mandate. This needs to start with a united effort. We are all in this together.

I feel for the council. This is a tough situation, but that position is not for a popularity contest, it’s not for the ego. We don’t need “Karens.” We need a council that will do the right thing for the community. Each one of the members that voted no is a professional in their own right, but they give no credence to the warnings and pleas of these doctors, nurses, epidemiologists and health professionals who have been pretty accurate in their predictions.

People whine and complain about “their rights, “but there is only one main “right,” the right to do the right thing. Voting no, was definitely not the right thing to do.

