Letter to the Editor: The Way Forward

Donald Trump’s America has plunged below rock bottom. The coronavirus has taken hundreds of thousands of lives. Trump has spent years debasing our foundational institutions – while being cheered on wildly by half the country. And Congress was assaulted, by a violent mob, while carrying out the most essential democratic function of all: the peaceful transfer of power after an election.

Where do we go from here?

We must achieve two objectives to reverse the spiraling trend line and restore American sanity and stability.

First, we must reduce our political divisiveness. The polarized rot at the extremes of our polity are rapidly gaining market share. And the common way to address divisiveness – insisting that the other side is bad and must change – has only deepened the divide. The antidote to polarization is not uncompromising demands (however eloquent or well-reasoned) that our political opponents roll over.

Instead, the way forward is to finally start compromising – to give the other side concrete policy wins when possible. This, in turn, lessens the sting of their own concessions, thereby spinning the political flywheel in the right direction.