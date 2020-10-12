Letter to the Editor: State Questions Contain Important Decisions for Voters

State Question 814 would change the way Oklahoma’s tobacco settlement money is distributed. This proposed constitutional amendment would allow the Oklahoma Legislature to allocate 75 percent of funds for coverage of Medicaid expenses, rather than the current 25 precent lawmakers are allowed to appropriate. Currently, 75 percent is distributed by the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) for health programs under their purview and toward grants (OICA receives one annually for our fall conference).

Supporters of SQ 814 say this change would allow the Oklahoma Legislature to allocate close to $50 million annually to help fund Medicaid expansion without raising taxes. Additionally, the endowment fund currently has over $1 billion dollars, so supporters claim TSET should be able to continue funding research, prevention, and health initiatives in Oklahoma. Also, using the settlement payments to help fund health care in Oklahoma could help keep the state from having to cut existing patient services or reduce the amount paid to health care providers.