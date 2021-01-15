Letter to the Editor: Reyckert thanks those who supported mask petition

I would like to thank all of you who signed the mask petition along with the businesses and all of the medical facilities in Skiatook who endorsed it and were so encouraging.

That alone speaks volumes for our need to enact the mandate.

As if to underline it, at the very same time opponents were voicing objections at the city council meeting another resident with COVID was being transported to a Tulsa hospital.

The Tulsa mayor stated a couple weeks ago that 2/3 of the COVID patients in their hospitals are from surrounding communities without mask mandates. That sadly reminds me that we have another well-known Skiatook resident with COVID in the Miami, Oklahoma hospital who has been there for the last week because of the lack of staffing at Tulsa hospitals for his critical condition.

Over ONE THOUSAND TWO HUNDRED Skiatook residents have had a personal experience with COVID either with testing, sickness, or death. Multiply that by their family members and friends it impacts. Stir in long term effects for some that can be lifelong. It makes the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask as about as trivial as it gets .