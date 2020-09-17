 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Resident asks people to wear masks

We are killing each other off by not taking precautions. Tell people to wear masks while out. If you can get in touch with city people who can, ask them to make MASKS mandatory. 

Thank you. I don't want to die! 

Joyce Kirkwood, Skiatook

