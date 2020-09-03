Letter to the Editor: Fall Update by Sen. Bill Coleman

Please share about the importance of the Census to our state and communities with everyone you know including on social media. That’s often the easiest way to get information to a larger audience. We must get our Census numbers up before Sept. 30.

Our state would have received millions more in COVID-19 CARES Act funding had more Oklahomans participated in the 2010 Census, which was used to determine relief funding for states. We’re one of the top 10 states for COVID-19 outbreaks yet we were one of the lowest participating states in the 2010 Census, so our federal relief money has not mirrored our need for assistance.

If you’re a business owner, please educate your staff on the importance of the Census. We must all work together to make sure all Oklahomans know how important their participation is for the state.

In just a few minutes, you can be counted at www.2020Census.gov or by calling toll-free 1-844-330-2020.

Interim studies are moving along. If you’re interested in sharing your expertise or knowledge on an issue being reviewed, please contact the legislator who requested the study or the chairman of the committee it’s been assigned to.