Letter to the Editor: Facts versus. Narratives

People have a tendency to interpret new facts as being consistent with their strongly held beliefs. This propensity, known as confirmation bias, is well known. What is not generally appreciated, however, is that confirmation bias is not just a mild affliction. It is a dominating factor in human thinking -- especially with matters distant from one's direct personal experience.

Nobel prize-winning cognitive psychologist Daniel Kahneman explained that “confirmation bias comes from when you have an interpretation, and you adopt it, and then, top down, you force everything to fit that interpretation.” And Karl Popper noted that “if we are uncritical we shall always find what we want: we shall look for, and find, confirmations, and we shall look away from, and not see, whatever might be dangerous to our pet theories.”

Confirmation bias has two basic components. First, we embrace and amplify facts that confirm our existing narratives. And second, we resist and diminish evidence that is inconsistent with our narratives.

Confirmation bias is endemic in politics. And it's getting worse. Today's unprecedented partisanship largely results from the toxic mixture of confirmation bias and an explosion of information. The Internet is an elaborate menu allowing people to pick and choose what they want to believe.