Letter to the Editor: Early voting went well in Skiatook

I wanted to thank all the people who helped with getting early voting in Skiatook.

I voted Oct. 29 and was very impressed with the number of people wearing masks and social distancing. The line moved along fairly quickly with about an hour for the whole process.

The clip boards that were handed out for easy paper work were sanitized along with pens.

Everyone was courteous and process moved along quickly.

Pat Pardee, Skiatook

