Letter to the Editor: Cherokee Nation protects our elders in this difficult time

For elders living within the Cherokee Nation reservation boundaries, we are able to do even more. Low-income Cherokee elders living in Cherokee Nation are eligible for $1,200 in utility bill assistance. This payment expands on an existing program and means low-income elders can worry less about their utility bills and redirect their fixed incomes to other needs.

Additionally, we realize there are cases where a low-income elder may be doing without air conditioning or a heater in Oklahoma’s extreme weather. So, our Human Services department is teaming up with the Cherokee Nation Housing Authority to ensure low-income elders with no other options have air conditioning in the summer and a heater this winter so they can safely shelter in their home, as the CDC recommends.

COVID-19 regulations have forced us to suspend meal services at our senior nutrition sites across Cherokee Nation, but we know the need is still there. As an alternative, we are providing ready-to-make meals that can be delivered to our elders. They can also safely pick up the meal kits if they prefer. This is on top of the more than tens of thousands we have served through the largest emergency food distribution program in Cherokee history.