Letter: The Supreme Court and the Wealth Tax

As the Biden administration looks for sources of revenue to pay for legislation addressing infrastructure and climate change, a familiar idea has reemerged: the wealth tax. Championed by progressives like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, the potential legislation would tax the assets of the wealthiest Americans each year.

There are valid arguments on both sides of the issue. On the one hand, a wealth tax would narrow the massive inequality gap in the United States. At the same time, however, wealthy individuals often do a better job allocating capital – through business ventures and philanthropy – than the federal government.

One much-repeated argument, however, is a red herring that should be given little weight. Opponents of the wealth tax are fond of proclaiming that it is unconstitutional and therefore the Supreme Court would likely invalidate it. Former Democratic Treasury secretary Robert Rubin, for example, said that a “wealth tax," if passed, "is likely to be struck down by the Supreme Court.” And Larry Summers (another former Democratic Treasury secretary) proclaimed the wealth tax is something “the Supreme Court has better than a 50% chance of declaring unconstitutional.”

The wealth-tax opponents are far too confident in their assertions.