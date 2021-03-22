Letter: The Five Billion Dollar Storm: Protecting Oklahomans from Thousand Dollar Energy Bills

I wanted to take this time to update you all on the February arctic storm and the response so far. Oklahoma and many other states experienced one of the coldest artic blasts in recent memory, and as the temperature dropped and snow fell some started to get hit with rolling blackouts. These unfortunate blackouts occurred across the state due to orders from the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) to conserve energy to protect the grid.

The underlying issue was that SPP members were consuming a record amount of energy due to the cold, while at the same time the supply was dropping due to the severe weather shutting down energy facilities. This storm caused natural gas demand to rise dramatically, which, combined with severe supply issues, caused a significant escalation in prices. In some cases around the state we saw natural gas prices raise over 30,000% per dekatherm.

Without the intervention of the legislature, these costs could be passed directly to the consumers. Oklahomans being stuck with energy bills in excess of thousands of dollars during a pandemic is something we are trying to avoid. In order to avoid this the legislature has been actively discussing what actions we can take. I wanted to update you all so you know where we are at in the process.