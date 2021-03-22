Letter: The Five Billion Dollar Storm: Protecting Oklahomans from Thousand Dollar Energy Bills

I wanted to take this time to update you all on the February arctic storm and the response so far. Oklahoma and many other states experienced one of the coldest artic blasts in recent memory, and as the temperature dropped and snow fell some started to get hit with rolling blackouts. These unfortunate blackouts occurred across the state due to orders from the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) to conserve energy to protect the grid.
The underlying issue was that SPP members were consuming a record amount of energy due to the cold, while at the same time the supply was dropping due to the severe weather shutting down energy facilities. This storm caused natural gas demand to rise dramatically, which, combined with severe supply issues, caused a significant escalation in prices. In some cases around the state we saw natural gas prices raise over 30,000% per dekatherm.
Without the intervention of the legislature, these costs could be passed directly to the consumers. Oklahomans being stuck with energy bills in excess of thousands of dollars during a pandemic is something we are trying to avoid. In order to avoid this the legislature has been actively discussing what actions we can take. I wanted to update you all so you know where we are at in the process.
The legislature has decided that there should be a thorough review of regulated utility purchasing decisions as well as market manipulation and price gouging investigations, which have already been started by Attorney General Mike Hunter. The total bill that Oklahoman’s could be left with is estimated to be in the range of four to five billion dollars before any federal government aid, which we are expected to receive.
To keep the bills of hardworking Oklahomans low, it has been suggested that the remaining energy costs be spread out over time with low interest rates. To do this requires legislation setting up a securitization program that the state would oversee. This state entity would include expenses in bond payments from customers, and it would be limited to overseeing bonds for the 2021 arctic storm. The corporation commission would set the amount to be included in the bonds as well as complete an audit of all expenses before recovery from customers is started. The goal is to reduce immediate bill impact by delaying collection and then spreading costs over time. The investigatory proceeds could also be used to offset the cost of bonds.
In addition to the above, we are working on the issue of unregulated utilities which sometimes lack the financial capability to carry debts. In order to help affected Oklahomans, the legislature is looking to set up a loan program, which would help these unregulated utilities pay off storm debts over time so their customers are not hit with one large utility bill.
We will work to ensure that Oklahomans are not snowed under by large utility bills because they simply tried to keep warm. As we continue to discuss policy and consider legislation next week, I encourage my constituents in District 36 to contact my office with questions, comments or concerns at (405) 557-7322. You can view upcoming legislation on the House floor agenda on the Oklahoma House website. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the House of Representatives.