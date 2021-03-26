Letter: Stress of School District Funding During Covid-19 Made Worse by Bad Policy

However, there’s a caveat—the three-year funding high. When the state does its funding calculation, it uses the highest WADM from any of the past three school years. As a result, districts with declining enrollment continue to receive funding for students that are no longer in their district (sometimes called “ghost students” since they’re counted without being present). Herein lies the problem. If traditional school districts receive funding based on their previous enrollment high (before massive numbers of students left for charter schools), and charter schools receive funding based on their new enrollment, the students that left their district for charter schools get counted twice for purposes of calculating the per-student allocation used in the funding formula.

Because total funding for this year remains the same regardless of the number of students, but the total number of students has been artificially increased, the average per-student allocation of funds decreased with the mid-year adjustment. As a result, every single school district in the state bears the cost—even school districts that did not lose students.

Oklahoma lawmakers’ attempt to shield school districts from the financial result of declining enrollment has caused all the districts to suffer unnecessary financial hardship. Successful Oklahoma school districts should not be forced into financial hardship when other school districts underperform. The legislature should stop protecting underperforming school districts that are shedding students, forcing other districts to pay for it by funding “ghost students.” The legislature should immediately do away with the three-year funding high and fund every school district based on its current enrollment.