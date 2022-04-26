Letter: Stitt's critics don't consider that a college degree isn't needed for public service

In response to concerns over Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hiring of a college dropout for the Board of Regents, there have been several past presidents of the United States with no degrees, including Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, Zachary Taylor, Millard Fillmore, Abraham Lincoln, Andrew Johnson, Grover Cleveland and Harry S. Truman.

Although I didn’t know any of these men personally, it appears that history shows they used their brains, not a degree.

Truman was a dropout from a business college. I bet Democrats wish he was in office now.