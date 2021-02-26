Letter: Senate Review by Senator J.J. Dossett

What a difference a week makes. We went from subzero temperatures, snow and ice to temperatures reaching into the 60’s and 70’s in recent days. While I’m sure everyone is glad the weather has improved, we’re going to be dealing with the impact of that storm for a while to come. The huge drop in temperatures led to a spike in energy use, and as a result, higher utility bills will be coming.
The governor, leaders of both chambers, the attorney general and other officials held a press conference at the Capitol this past week to announce they would be working together to mitigate the impact of these utility costs. The attorney general said he’d already begun investigating possible violations of state law aimed at preventing price gouging during an emergency. He’s also called on utilities to pause auto payments and switch to manual payment for customers. I think it would be wise for individual customers to make this switch as well.
State leaders have also pointed to the possibility of spreading those additional utility costs out over months, or even years, to lessen the financial hardship. In fact, it’s been reported that one of the state’s largest electric companies, OG&E, has already filed an application with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to do this. They’ve estimated the cost to support customer demand during the arctic temperatures was about $1 billion for natural gas and purchased power, which is more than their total fuel costs for all of 2020. That cost could be spread out over a 10-year period.
Here at the Capitol, we continued to hold lengthy committee meetings to make up for the three days we were closed because of that historic winter storm. The deadline for committees to approve legislation introduced in the Senate was Thursday, Feb. 25. We did vote to push back the deadline for policy bills that were double assigned to Appropriations due to a possible impact on the budget—those bills now have until March 3 to be heard.
At this point, I have about half a dozen bills ready to be heard by the full Senate, including the Bobbi White Act, which is an effort to better address distracted driving by prohibiting drivers from using handheld electronic communications devices while driving in a school zone during school hours. Devices with hands-free Blue Tooth would be allowed, and emergency responders or drivers calling emergency services would be exempt.
For several years, I’ve sought to repeal mandatory programs and tests in our schools that provide no measurable benefit while using scarce resources and time in the classroom. There’s been less support for eliminating the U.S. History End of Instruction (EOI) Exam, so instead, I have legislation that will rework this mandate to actually have a practical application in the classroom, including counting it toward the student’s grade. If we are going to continue to spend some $2 million a year administering this test, it should have some useful purpose and help us ensure students are learning our country’s history as they should.
The deadline for floor votes on bills introduced in the Senate is coming up on March 11, so with several hundred bills to go, it’s going to be a very intense two weeks. I’ll keep you updated.
I welcome your comments on state government and the issues before us. Please feel free to contact me by writing to Senator J.J. Dossett at the State Capitol, Room 531.1, Oklahoma City, OK, 73105; call me at (405) 521-5566.