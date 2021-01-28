Letter: Protecting Cherokee rights while moving forward together at the Oklahoma Legislature

Like most of the world, Oklahoma has struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the state has not been alone in taking on this public health and economic crisis. Cherokee Nation and the other Native Nations in Oklahoma have been crucial partners during these hard times, whether by adopting strong public health policies, distributing PPE and vaccines, or sharing emergency economic relief.

Pandemic response is just the latest example of how Oklahoma’s tribes are one of our state’s biggest and most unique competitive advantages. The best policy for all four million Oklahomans is to ensure that tribes and the state have a strong collaboration for our mutual prosperity. At the same time, we always look out for the sovereign rights that Cherokee Nation has held, sometimes at great cost, since before Oklahoma existed.

To keep that collaboration strong and safeguard our sovereignty, Cherokee Nation pays close attention what’s happening in the Oklahoma Legislature. We advocate for legislation that benefits our tribal nation, the state, and Cherokee communities. In the coming legislative session, which begins on February 1st, we are watching numerous bills, including those that support Cherokee students in our public schools and that fight the terrible problem of missing and murdered indigenous people.